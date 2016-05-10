BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 10 Axel Mark Inc :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 218,500 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 20 and May 24
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/g4XiPC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)