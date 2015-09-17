FRANKFURT, Sept 17 German publisher Axel
Springer may want to increase its current 7 percent
stake in U.S. news website Business Insider, German Manager
Magazin reported on Thursday.
Citing unnamed financial sources, the magazine said the
publisher of Europe's biggest daily newspaper, Bild, was willing
to pay around 500 million euros for a controlling stake, without
elaborating.
Springer, which earlier this year missed out on buying the
Financial Times newspaper from Pearson, has said it
wants to invest more in digital assets.
In January, Springer was the lead investor in a $25 million
investment round in Business Insider.
A number of Silicon Valley and other angel investors hold
stakes in Business Insider.
Axel Springer also owns half of the European edition of
online news service and magazine Politico. The publisher's Chief
Executive, Mathias Doepfner, told Manager Magazin that he had no
comment on a bigger stake in Business Insider.
An Axel Springer spokeswoman also declined to comment and
would not confirm that Springer currently owns 7 percent of
Business Insider.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Susan Fenton)