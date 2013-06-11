BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
FRANKFURT, June 11 Good Media Investment Holdings SARL is selling its 2.8 percent stake in German publisher Axel Springer AG, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.
The shares are being offered via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure for which Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner, the bank said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company