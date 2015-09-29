FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 28 A German court said on
Tuesday that local software firm Eyeo's Adblock Plus browser
extension does not breach laws on competition, copyright or
market dominance, rejecting arguments brought by Axel Springer
, the publisher of Bild, Europe's biggest daily
newspaper.
Cologne-based Eyeo's Adblock Plus serves the fast-growing
market for software to block Internet advertising that many
users find intrusive or interferes with their experience of
websites.
More than 30 percent of Germans online use such software,
many more than the 5 percent of Internet users globally in 2014,
according to Dublin-based analytics and advisory firm PageFair,
which develops "ad blocker-friendly" advertising.
The ruling is the third this year. In May a Munich court
ruled in favour of the start-up in a case brought by
ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group.
That was only weeks after the publisher of German newspapers
Handelsblatt and Die Zeit lost its case in a Hamburg court.
Adblock Plus acts like a firewall between a web browser and
advertising servers.
The software is mostly installed by end users on their
desktop computer or laptop and blocks ads on websites including
Facebook as well as video ads on Youtube.
Apple Inc is for the first time letting users
install the software on iPhones.
But advertisers can avoid being blocked by Eyeo by asking to
be added to a so-called "white list" in return for a fee.
Requests are vetted by a panel of tens of thousands of Eyeo
users before being granted.
Axel Springer said it would appeal against the ruling.
Earlier on Tuesday, Axel Springer announced it would buy
news website Business Insider for $343 million, which depends
heavily on online advertising.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)