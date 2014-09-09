BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 9 German publisher Axel
Springer's chief executive Mathias Doepfner aspires
to more than double the publisher's core profit to 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion), he told top managers recently.
The owner of Germany's top-selling daily "Bild" completed
the sale of a cluster of newspapers and magazines for 920
million euros this year, and has said it wants to buy new
assets, potentially including a large acquisition.
Axel Springer is shifting to digital publishing as its
readers increasingly use smartphones and tablet computers to
consume news and information. Its digital business now accounts
for more than half its revenue and two thirds of core profit.
The Berlin-based publisher changed the Bild website to a
so-called "freemium" model last year, with some content
remaining free and items such as exclusive interviews, stories
and photos subject to a charge.
Doepfner told managers on Aug. 28 in Berlin that core
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 1 billion euros was "absolutely possible," German
internet portal MEEDIA, quoted him as saying.
An Axel Springer spokeswoman confirmed that Doepfner talked
about doubling its core profit.
"The amount was mentioned, but was not given as a target or
outlook," the spokeswoman said. "It was meant as a motivational
long-term wish, to orientate the company on a clear growth
path," she added, declining to give a time frame.
(1 US dollar = 0.7760 euros)
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)