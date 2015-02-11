FRANKFURT Feb 11 Axel Springer said on Wednesday it would merge its classified advertising unit Immonet into a joint venture with Immowelt, which will be controlled by the German publisher.

Axel Springer said it would pay the shareholders of Immowelt an aggregate purchase price of about 131 million euros ($148.11 million).

($1 = 0.8845 euros)