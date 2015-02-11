BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
FRANKFURT Feb 11 Axel Springer said on Wednesday it would merge its classified advertising unit Immonet into a joint venture with Immowelt, which will be controlled by the German publisher.
Axel Springer said it would pay the shareholders of Immowelt an aggregate purchase price of about 131 million euros ($148.11 million).
($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.