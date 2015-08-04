FRANKFURT Aug 4 Germany's biggest news
publisher Axel Springer on Tuesday reported
better-than-expected second-quarter core profit as its continued
to expand its digital activities, offsetting a decline in its
classic printing business.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items, fell 1
percent to 147 million euros ($161 million).
That was above all the estimates in a Reuters survey of five
analysts, which ranged from 120 to 141 million euros and
averaged 133 million.
Springer said it still expects 2015 sales to rise by a
low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range from last year's 3.04
billion euros, while EBITDA is still expected to increase by a
high-single digit percentage from last year's 507 million euros.
The Berlin-based publisher of Europe's best-selling daily
Bild was outbid last month by Japan's Nikkei in an attempt to
buy the Financial Times from Pearson.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)