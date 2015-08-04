FRANKFURT Aug 4 Germany's biggest news publisher Axel Springer on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter core profit as its continued to expand its digital activities, offsetting a decline in its classic printing business.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items, fell 1 percent to 147 million euros ($161 million).

That was above all the estimates in a Reuters survey of five analysts, which ranged from 120 to 141 million euros and averaged 133 million.

Springer said it still expects 2015 sales to rise by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range from last year's 3.04 billion euros, while EBITDA is still expected to increase by a high-single digit percentage from last year's 507 million euros.

The Berlin-based publisher of Europe's best-selling daily Bild was outbid last month by Japan's Nikkei in an attempt to buy the Financial Times from Pearson. ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)