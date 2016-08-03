FRANKFURT Aug 3 German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday cut is 2016 sales outlook as it expects a further decline of circulation revenues and a negative impact of divestments.

The publisher of Europe's largest daily Bild said in a statement it now expects flat revenues, compared with a previous forecast for low single-digit percentage growth.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) excluding special items were flat at 147 million euros ($165 million), just above consensus for 142 million in a Reuters poll, with estimates of eight analysts ranging from 131 million euros to 149 million.

Axel Springer confirmed its full-year guidance for a low to medium single-digit percentage rise in adjusted EBITDA.

