FRANKFURT Aug 3 German publisher Axel Springer
on Wednesday cut is 2016 sales outlook as it expects
a further decline of circulation revenues and a negative impact
of divestments.
The publisher of Europe's largest daily Bild said in a
statement it now expects flat revenues, compared with a previous
forecast for low single-digit percentage growth.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, amortisation
and depreciation (EBITDA) excluding special items were flat at
147 million euros ($165 million), just above consensus for 142
million in a Reuters poll, with estimates of eight analysts
ranging from 131 million euros to 149 million.
Axel Springer confirmed its full-year guidance for a low to
medium single-digit percentage rise in adjusted EBITDA.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
