BERLIN May 10 German publisher Axel Springer
reported a 17 percent rise in first quarter core
profit, helped by its online classified ads, which more than
compensated for declines in its classical paper and magazines
business.
The publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, said it
still expected 2017 sales to rise by a medium single-digit
percentage, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by a
medium to high single-digit percentage.
First quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 17
percent to 147.2 million euros, against the average forecast for
146 million in a Reuters poll.
Sales rose 6.7 percent to 836.2 million euros, which was
below expectations for 843 million.
