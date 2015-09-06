MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, Sept 6 German publisher Axel
Springer is withdrawing from its Russian business,
Russian news agency RBC reported at the weekend, citing two
media sources and a government source.
A deal to sell an 80 percent stake to Russian publisher
Alexander Fedotov, owner of Artcom Media, is in its final
stages, with the unit's CEO Regina von Flemming taking the
remaining 20 percent, RBC said.
An Axel Springer spokeswoman declined to comment and an
Artcom Media representative was not available for immediate
comment on Sunday.
The Springer subsidiary publishes the Russian editions of
Forbes and OK! magazines, among others.
Springer's Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said in November
that the Russian unit was not significant and the company was
reviewing its strategy in view of new media laws in the country.
