FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Bild tabloid publisher Axel
Springer and Korean electronics group Samsung
announced a partnership in mobile media including
news.
The two companies said on Tuesday they would collaborate to
produce digital media exclusively for Samsung customers,
beginning with a news platform in Germany and Poland that will
be rolled out in other European markets next year.
Newspaper publisher Springer, which owns several
publications in Poland, now makes about two thirds of its sales
and three quarters of its core profit from digital offerings.
