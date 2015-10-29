FRANKFURT Oct 29 German publisher Axel Springer appointed Jens Mueffelmann as head of its U.S. business on Thursday, a new post created in recognition of the growing importance of the market.

Springer, which narrowly missed buying the Financial Times from Pearson three months ago, has ambitions to become a major force in English-language publishing. It bought U.S. news website Business Insider last month.

Mueffelmann, 48, will retain his role as head of Axel Springer Digital Ventures. He may be replaced as chief operating officer of Springer's marketing and classified division.

"By creating this new position we want to ensure that we can capitalise on the growth potential in the U.S. market in the best possible way," Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said in a statement.

Springer has completed more than a dozen acquisitions in the United States since early 2012, starting with a stake in holiday rental website Airbnb.

Mueffelmann will run the U.S. businesses from offices in Berlin, New York and Palo Alto, California. He will report directly to Doepfner. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft)