FRANKFURT Dec 8 German publisher Axel Springer
is lifting its stake in its digital classified ads
joint venture to 85 percent by buying a 15 percent share in the
company from private equity firm General Atlantic for 446
million euros ($548 million) in cash.
It will also have the option to purchase the remaining 15
percent of Axel Springer Digital Classifieds, either in exchange
for new shares in Axel Springer or for another 446 million
euros, Springer said on Monday.
($1 = 0.8143 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)