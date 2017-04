Dec 12 Axelero :

* Said on Thursday it started trading on AIM Italia/Mercato Alternativo del Capitale of Borsa Italiana

* Said trading followed the placement of 4.5 million ordinary shares at 5.50 euros per share, for a capitalization of 74.8 million euros ($92.7 million)

* Mediobanca acted as Global Coordinator and Banca Popolare di Vicenza as Nomad

