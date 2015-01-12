(Corrects company's name in headline to Axelero from Axlero.)
Jan 12 Axelero SpA :
* Reported on Friday that Mediobanca Banca di Credito
Finanziario SpA, acting as Global Coordinator of
company's shares placement, has exercised partially the
greenshoe option for a total of 82,750 company's shares,
representing 28 percent of the shares subject to overallotment
* The purchase price of shares allocated as part of the
greenshoe option was set at 5.50 euros per share and resulted in
a total value of 455,125 euros ($539,596)
* The shares exercised as part of the greenshoe option will
be allocated by Jan. 14
* Including the greenshoe option, the placing concerned
total of 4,582,750 company's shares, equal to 33.7 percent of
the share capital, for a total value of 25.2 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:,
($1 = 0.8435 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)