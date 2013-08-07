FRANKFURT Aug 7 German publisher Axel Springer
on Wednesday reported better-than-expected
second-quarter results as gains at its digital publications
offset a drop at its print titles.
The company, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily
"Bild", said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items,
dropped 0.4 percent to 171.6 million euros ($228.4 million).
That was above the most optimistic expectation of 165
million euros in a Reuters poll.
The publisher said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline
as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen to rise by less than
5 percent.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)