FRANKFURT Oct 13 Germany's Axel Springer has banned readers who use adblockers from its Bild tabloid website, the furthest a major European newspaper publisher has gone so far in the fight against software that blocks Internet advertising.

Springer said vistors to the website of Bild, Europe's top-selling tabloid, will be asked to switch off the adblocker or pay a monthly fee of 2.99 euros ($3.40) to browse the website mostly ad-free.

"Whoever does not switch off the adblocker or does not pay cannot see any content on Bild.de, as of now," the publisher said in a statement on Tuesday.

Publishers are struggling with the increasing popularity of software that blocks the Web advertising that is key to maintaining or growing their revenue in the Internet age but which many users find intrusive.

More than 30 percent of Germans online use such software, many more than the 5 percent of Internet users globally in 2014, according to Dublin-based analytics and advisory firm PageFair, which develops "ad blocker-friendly" advertising.

Last year Axel Springer received more than half of its 3 billion euros sales from so-called paid models, with about 43 percent from advertising and 47 percent from circulation. It does not break out digital subscription revenues. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)