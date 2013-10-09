FRANKFURT Oct 9 The German cartel office, the country's anti-trust watchdog, has started an extended probe into the sale of Axel Spinger's magazines and regional newspapers, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Berlin-based publisher in August struck a 920 million euro deal ($1.25 billion) to sell its regional newspapers Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger Abendblatt as well as five TV programme guides and two women's magazines to Germany's Funke Mediengruppe.

The cartel office has until Jan. 10 to investigate the deal, the watchdog's spokesman said.

Axel Springer declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)