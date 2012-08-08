FRANKFURT Aug 8 German publisher Axel Springer
on Wednesday said it stuck to its full-year outlook
as its digital media activities continued to drive its
second-quarter operating profit, which was slightly ahead of
market expectations.
The group said second-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.4 percent
to 172 million euros ($213.6 million), above average analysts'
expectations of 167 million euros.
The company -- founded in 1946 by journalist Axel Springer
-- said it still expects its 2012 revenue to rise by a
single-digit percentage, with EBITDA up slightly.
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)