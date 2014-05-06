BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding appoints John Matovina CEO
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-
FRANKFURT May 6 Axel Springer is very unlikely to reduce its stake in its digital classified ads joint venture with private equity firm General Atlantic.
Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said that the deal, which was sealed in 2012, can be amended as of 2015 and could include a listing or sale of parts of the company but added no decision has been taken.
"We are in this for the long run," he told reporters when asked what Axel Springers' intentions were. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers.