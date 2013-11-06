* Q3 EBITDA 123 mln euros vs Reuters poll avg of 130 mln
* Digital media now 40 pct of sales and 46 pct of EBITDA
FRANKFURT Nov 6 German publisher Axel Springer
reported a 18.3 percent fall in core earnings as
higher costs for the restructuring of its print business and
investments in its digital units weighed.
The company, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily
"Bild", said on Wednesday third-quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA),
excluding special items dropped to 123 million euros ($165.7
million) from 150.6 million last year.
That was below the average expectation of 130 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
Axel Springer has placed the online content of its flagship
titles "Bild" and "Die Welt" behind a paywall.
"The first experiences with our paid-content offerings have
strengthened our conviction that quality journalism is of value
to readers, also online," said Axel Springer's Chief Executive
in a statement.
The publisher's digital activities generated about 40
percent to the group's total revenue and 46 percent of EBITDA in
the first nine months of the year, partly offsetting the
decline in its print business.
Print circulation of "Bild" dropped 7.5 percent from last
year to an average of 2.63 million daily copies.
The publisher said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline
by as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen rising by less
than 5 percent.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
