* Sees single-digit pct 2012 revenue rise, EBITDA up
slightly
* Q2 revenue from digital media up almost 20 pct
* Digital Media almost as big as national newspaper business
FRANKFURT, Aug 8 German publisher Axel Springer
affirmed its full-year outlook after its digital
media activities pushed quarterly operating profit slightly
above market expectations.
The group said on Wednesday second-quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.4
percent to 172 million euros ($213.6 million), above a consensus
forecast of 167 million euros.
The company, founded in 1946 by journalist Axel Springer,
said it still expects its 2012 revenue to rise by a single-digit
percentage, with EBITDA up slightly.
"The Management Board expects that growing revenues in the
digital media business will more than compensate for slightly
lower revenues in the print business," said Mathias Doepfner,
the group's chief executive.
Springer said revenue from its digital activities rose
almost 20 percent in the quarter, to 279 million euros. That
makes it almost as big as its national newspaper business, which
also publishes Germany's largest selling daily 'Bild'.
Digital media now account for 33.5 percent of its revenues,
up from 31 percent last year. Still, its newspapers, magazines
and print businesses are almost 63 percent of its business.
Shares in Axel Springer are indicated to open 0.1 percent
lower, in line with the broader market. They have gained 11
percent so far this year, in line with the STOXX Europe 600
Media index.
The stock trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 11.8, compared with a multiple of 13.8 for Pearson
and 8.8 for ProSiebenSat1, according to
StarMine data.