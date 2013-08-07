* Sources say Springer submits bid for Scout24
* Q2 EBITDA 171.6 mln vs Reuters poll avg of 157 mln
* Digital media now 40 pct of revenue
* Keeps outlook for 2013 EBITDA fall of as much as 9 pct
* Shares up 3.9 percent
By Harro Ten Wolde and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Axel Springer has
made an offer for Deutsche Telekom's online
classified advertising business Scout24, sources said, in
another push into digital media that helped the German publisher
beat earnings forecasts.
Springer, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily
"Bild", has teamed up with private equity firm General Atlantic
to bid for Scout24, two people familiar with the transaction
said. Scout24, valued at about $2 billion, includes Internet
portals such as European car trading site AutoScout24 and real
estate classifieds site ImmoScout.
Springer, like other publishing and media groups is shifting
online and away from print, where readership and advertising is
in decline.
The Berlin-based publisher last month struck a 920 million
euro deal to sell its regional newspapers Berliner Morgenpost
and Hamburger Abendblatt as well as five TV programme guides and
two women's magazines.
Asked whether Springer had made an offer for Scout24, Chief
Executive Mathias Doepfner repeated on Wednesday that Scout24
would be a good fit for the group but also cautioned that the
publisher was not willing to overpay. He declined to comment
further.
Deutsche Telekom had set a July 31 deadline for tentative
bids. Second-round bids for the business - which bidders value
at roughly 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) - are due in late
September, the sources said.
Other bidders include private equity firms Hellman &
Friedman, Providence, CVC, EQT, KKR, Apax
and Silverlake, according to the sources familiar with
the transaction. All of them, including General Atlantic,
declined to comment.
Deutsche Telekom declined to provide details on the auction,
saying only that its strategic review of Scout24 had not yet
been completed.
Axel Springer reported better-than-expected second-quarter
profit on Wednesday as a result of its digital publications
gaining traction.
Springer said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, dropped 0.4
percent to 171.6 million euros.
That was above the most optimistic expectation of 165
million euros in a Reuters poll.
Axel Springer said its digital media now accounted for 40
percent of its revenue, and 45 percent of group core profit.
The digital media business includes online editions of Bild
and Welt titles. Springer has introduced pay-walls for the
online editions of these two. This began in December for Welt
but for Bild it was introduced in June so only had a small
impact on the second quarter.
"The digital segment is getting strong dominance in the
business," said DZ Bank analyst Harald Heider, sticking to his
'buy' recommendation for the stock.
"We expect further acquisitions in the digital area."
Axel Springer shares were up 3.9 percent at 40.415 euros by
0931 GMT at the top of a 0.7 percent weaker media index.
Axel Springer said it still expected 2013 core profit to
decline by as much as 9 percent, while revenue would rise by
less than 5 percent.