(Corrects typo in headline, first paragraph)

FRANKFURT, March 6 German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesdays it expected a significant drop in 2013 adjusted earnings per share as investments will weigh on results.

Full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.8 percent to 628 million euros ($818 million).

That beat the average of 619 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company, which publishes Germany's largest selling daily 'Bild', also said on Wednesday it expects 2013 revenue to rise by a low single-digit percentage compared to 2012. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)