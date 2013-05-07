FRANKFURT May 7 German publisher Axel Springer
said on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit
fell, hit by the restructuring costs for its print business
which suffered from the slow European economy.
Faced with a declining European advertising market, Springer
said first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 3 percent to 132.4 million
euros ($172.9 million).
The company, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily
"Bild", reiterated it expected 2013 EBITDA to decline as much as
9 percent.
