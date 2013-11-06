FRANKFURT Nov 6 German publisher Axel Springer
reported a 18.3 percent fall in core earnings as
higher costs for the restructuring of its print business and
investments in its digital units weighed.
The company, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily
"Bild", said third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items
dropped to 123 million euros ($165.7 million) from 150.6 million
last year.
That was below the average expectation of 130 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
The publisher said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline
as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen to rise by less than
5 percent.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
