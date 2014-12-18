BRIEF-KKR to acquire majority stake in Focus Financial valuing it at about $2 bln
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
FRANKFURT Dec 18 Axel Springer Ag
* Says to establish joint venture with ringier in switzerland
* Says final contractual details will be worked out over the next few weeks Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Thomas Atkins)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results