BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's acceptance of an alternative merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's acceptance of an alternative merger proposal
STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Axfood AB
* Axfood Narlivs and EMAB extend cooperation
* Have signed a declaration of intent to extend their existing cooperation until 31 December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's acceptance of an alternative merger proposal
* Says evaluating whether to appeal against Dutch court ruling it must pay Swatch damages