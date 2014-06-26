LONDON, June 26 Spain's Axia Real Estate SOCIMI
has launched a 400 million euro ($545.34 million) initial public
offering (IPO) and will use proceeds to acquire commercial
property in Madrid and Barcelona, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters.
Citigroup and JB Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners
on the deal and the shares will be listed in Madrid.
More than half of the offering will be subscribed to by a
group of institutional investors, with hedge fund Perry Capital
committing 105 million euros, according to the term sheet.
($1 = 0.7335 Euros)
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)