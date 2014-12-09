Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
Dec 9 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Says buys 4 office buildings and one comercial property from Credit Suisse Asset Management Immobilien Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH
* Says real estate deal price at 180 million euros
* All the buildings bought from Credit Suisse Asset Management are located in Spain Source text: bit.ly/1yvv9hX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)