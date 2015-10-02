BRIEF-Apex Technology cuts share issue size to 1.4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size from 1.4 billion yuan ($202.86 million) from 2.1 billion yuan previously
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 2 Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest mobile operator by market value, said on Friday it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Digicel Group's Myanmar venture for $221 million in cash.
edotco, a unit of Axiata, is taking a 75 percent stake in Digicel Asian Holdings Pte Ltd (DAH), the parent of Digicel Myanmar Tower Company Limited.
Axiata said the purchase is in line with its long-term strategy to create new revenue streams apart from the core mobile business.
The transaction would be financed by internally generated funds or external borrowings, the company said in a statement.
For the full statement please click (bit.ly/1Vu2kZY) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says Rima Qureshi, senior vice president and head of market area North America, will leave her position and Ericsson executive team, effective may 11, 2017