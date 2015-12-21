KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 21 - Axiata Group Bhd,
Malaysia's biggest mobile operator by market value, said on
Monday it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nepal's top
mobile operator in terms of market share for $1.37 billion.
Axiata Investments (UK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Axiata Group, will fully acquire Reynolds Holdings Ltd, which
owns 80 percent of equity in Nepalese mobile operator NCell.
Axiata said in a press statement that the acquisition is in
line with its merger and acquisition priorities for an
opportunistic footprint expansion.
For the full statement, please click (bit.ly/1NGpGrT)
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)