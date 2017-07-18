FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Malaysia's Axiata calls off review of stakes in Singapore's M1
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's Axiata calls off review of stakes in Singapore's M1

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecommunications group Axiata Group Bhd has called off a strategic review of major shareholdings of Singapore unit M1 Ltd, saying parties interested in buying those stakes did not meet certain criteria.

Axiata said, in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, that it and other major shareholders Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) have decided to not proceed with the review of Singapore's smallest telecom firm.

Keppel and SPH filed similar statements on in Singapore.

The three shareholders, which own about 60 percent of M1, were evaluating the sale of their stakes. Axiata announced the review in March.

"The majority shareholders have taken into consideration the proposals from interested parties, which despite a favourable level of interest have not met the minimum criteria and parameters as determined by the majority shareholders," Axiata said, without specifying the criteria.

Axiata said no arrangement or agreement with any third party has been reached in relation to each of the major shareholders' respective stakes in M1. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.