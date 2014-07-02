BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Razor recalls RipStik motorized caster boards due to fall hazard
April 20 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
BANGKOK, July 2 Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest phone operator by market value, plans to sell its 23.93 percent stake in Thai handset distributor Samart I-Mobile to Samart Corp for 2.87 billion baht ($88.69 million).
The sale reflected Axiata Group's strategy to focus on the core mobile network business, the Thai firm said in a statement.
The Malaysian company will sell 1.05 billion shares of Samart I-Mobile at 2.73 baht each through the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Thai firm said in a statement.
The price represented a 14 percent discount to Samart I-Mobile's closing prices at 3.16 baht on Wednesday, up nearly 4 percent on day.
The deal, which will be completed in the next 30 days, will raise holding of Thai telecoms group Samart Corp to 74.11 percent, it said.
($1 = 32.3600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)
PARIS, April 20 Michelin revenue rose 9.9 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by European auto-market growth and a rebound in demand for outsize mining tyres, the company said on Thursday.