KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 Malaysia's leading mobile
phone operator Axiata Group Bhd said it has priced the
world's largest China currency denominated Islamic bond, or
sukuk, of 1 billion yuan ($157.85 million) at 3.75 percent due
to strong demand.
Axiata's yuan Islamic bond is the second of its kind after
Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
offered 500 million yuan of sukuk last year.
The latest yuan Islamic bond issuance is part of Axiata's
multi currency sukuk programme that was established in July this
year with a combined value of $1.5 billion.
Axiata said in a statement late on Tuesday that the sukuk
was oversubscribed with a final book of more than 3.5 billion
yuan of orders, enabling Axiata to boost the size the deal from
an initial 500 million yuan to 1 billion yuan.
The initial price guidance was at 4 percent and finally
priced at the tightest end of the price guidance at 3.75
percent.
"The ability to raise yuan denominated funds demonstrates
Axiata's ability to diversify away from other more traditional
currencies such as the U.S. dollar and achieve cost efficient
funding," Axiata Group Chief Financial Officer James Maclaurin
said in the statement.
"The proceeds from the issuance will pare down the group's
more expensive debt facilities and is also in line with our
balance sheet optimisation initiative," he added.
Malaysia's CIMB Bank, HSBC and Merill
Lynch are the joint lead managers and book runners for
the sukuk deal.
($1 = 6.3351 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)