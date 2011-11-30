KUALA LUMPUR Nov 30 Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday:

* Q3 net profit at 589.6 million ringgit ($185.38 million) vs 639.1 million ringgit a year ago.

* Says retains return on invested capital target for 2011, but moderates revenue and EBITDA growth expectations because of challenging landscape as well as strengthening ringgit.

* Says prospects also hurt by intensifying competition in difficult operating landscape.

* EBITDA down 0.2 percent partly due to strengthening local currency.

* Continues to see strong growth from Malaysia, Indonesia and some sub-continental units.