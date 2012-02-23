KUALA LUMPUR Feb 23Malaysia's mobile
phone operator Axiata Group Bhd said in a filing to
the local stock exchange on Thursday:
* Q4 ended Dec 31 net profit at 544.6 million ringgit
($179.94 million) compared to 367 million ringgit loss a year
ago mainly due to an expansion in the subscriber base and higher
data contributions across its Asian units.
* Revenue rose 4.26 billion ringgit from 4.0 billion ringgit
in from the same Oct-Dec period in 2010.
* Will pay out a dividend of 19 Malaysian sen per share,
reporesenting a 60 percent payout that is double the 30 percent
from the last financial year.
* "In the future we will continue with our policy of
progressively increasing the payout ratio. Consistent with the
policy, and as a guidance for next year, it is our intention to
increase the payout ratio to around 65% subject to a number of
factors"
* On outlook: "Healthy balance sheet, strong cash flow
generation and continued underlying performances put us on solid
footing to face theupcoming challenges."
"We will continue to focus on data which we expect to be the
main driver for growth, especially in our more mature markets."
($1 = 3.0260 ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)