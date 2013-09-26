BRIEF-NETAC Technology sees Q1 2017 net profit up 0-25 pct
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 25 percent, or to be 12.1 million yuan to 15.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (12.1 million yuan)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 Malaysia's largest mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd said its Indonesian unit has struck a deal with Saudi Telecom Co to acquire a majority stake in PT Axis Telekom Indonesia (Axis) for an undisclosed sum.
Saudi Telecom subsidiary Teleglobal will sell a 95 percent equity stake in Axis to XL Axiata Tbk, Axiata said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
Axis has an enterprise value of $865 million, Axiata said.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says it signed a 4.53 billion won contract with KT on KT UTP modem unit price