KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 Malaysia's largest mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd said its Indonesian unit has struck a deal with Saudi Telecom Co to acquire a majority stake in PT Axis Telekom Indonesia (Axis) for an undisclosed sum.

Saudi Telecom subsidiary Teleglobal will sell a 95 percent equity stake in Axis to XL Axiata Tbk, Axiata said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Axis has an enterprise value of $865 million, Axiata said.

