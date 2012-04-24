By Laurence Fletcher and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 23 A fund that invests in an index
of EU-regulated hedge funds is waiving its annual charge to
clients, a rare move in an industry known for high fees, in a
bid to win back hedge fund investors driven away by the
financial crisis.
The Axiom UCITS Alternative Investable Index Fund, launched
in December 2010, has dropped its 1 percent management fee and
replaced it with a 10 percent performance fee, it said on
Monday.
The fund tracks an index of 50 onshore 'Ucits' funds across
a range of hedge fund strategies including fixed income,
long-short equity and macro - which can encompass all
strategies. The index is calculated by Swiss investment firm
Alix Capital and is reweighted quarterly.
The $2 trillion hedge fund industry, which regularly sees
some top managers earn billions of dollars in a year, has long
been criticised over its fees, typically charging an annual fee
of 2 percent, and sometimes more, whether or not the fund makes
money. Funds also levy a roughly 20 percent performance fee.
Funds of funds - portfolios that hold a basket of funds to
try to diversify risk and avoid blow-ups - typically charge
their own layer of fees on top.
Alessandro Mauceri, chairman of the board of the Axiom fund,
told Reuters the funds of hedge funds industry "has to reinvent
itself or to die," after a tough credit crisis. Many had to
limit clients' access to their cash to avoid buckling under the
weight of exit requests and some were found to have invested
with U.S. fraudster Bernard Madoff.
"The Axiom fund addresses clients' ongoing concerns
regarding traditional funds of hedge funds, notably their
opacity, lack of liquidity, the operational risk linked to such
structures and the multiple layers of fees," he said.
However, investors will still pay 0.5 percent in charges to
cover Alix Capital's licence charge and other administration
costs.
Ucits stands for Undertakings for Collective Investment in
Transferable Securities, an EU directive that allows financial
institutions to sell funds into any European Union country after
approval from a single member state.
Ucits funds are viewed by many investors as being more
regulated, transparent and liquid than hedge funds based in the
Cayman Islands, the industry's main offshore centre.
But some executives have warned that these funds are not
suited to all hedge fund types and could hit problems if markets
dry up and many investors want to pull out at the same time.
Louis Zanolin, Partner at Alix Capital, argued that the
Ucits-compliant hedge funds sector was on the cusp of a big
upswing in popularity as investors sought cost-effective ways to
gain exposure to alternative strategies with proven liquidity.
"The argument of people who are not in favour of Ucits is
always 'there's going to be a blow-up'," he said.
"That may well happen one day but the likelihood of that
happening is lower than in an offshore structure because of the
regulatory environment and all of the different entities that
are responsible. If something happened, they would need to pay
for it," Zanolin added.
In 2010, BlueCrest shut a EU-regulated Ucits version of its
computer-driven BlueTrend fund, citing its inability to
replicate sufficiently the performance of the main offshore
fund.