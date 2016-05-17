BRIEF-Everysport: Nomination Commitee proposes Paul Fischbein as new Chairman
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: http://bit.ly/2pTrokX
May 17 Axiomtek :
* Says it to issue the first series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$500 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Says maturity period of 5 years, coupon rate is 0 percent
* Says proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zjD3
LONDON, May 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May endorsed her finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday after media reports of a deepening rift between their two teams ahead of a June 8 election.