Axis Bank extends CEO Shikha Sharma's term by three years

(Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd, India's seventh-biggest lender by assets, has re-appointed Shikha Sharma as its chief executive officer and managing director, putting to rest media speculation that she might be leaving the bank for another job.

Sharma's re-appointment is for a period of three years and is effective June 1, 2018, the bank said on Thursday. bit.ly/2eQ4ytL

Earlier in the day, Sharma said the lender had appointed a search firm to scout for her successor in the interests of good governance, but said that doesn't "preclude anything" about her continuation or otherwise with the bank.

