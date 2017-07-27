FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
July 27, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in 2 days

Axis Bank extends CEO Shikha Sharma's term by three years

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012.Vivek Prakash/File Photo

(Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd, India's seventh-biggest lender by assets, has re-appointed Shikha Sharma as its chief executive officer and managing director, putting to rest media speculation that she might be leaving the bank for another job.

Sharma's re-appointment is for a period of three years and is effective June 1, 2018, the bank said on Thursday. bit.ly/2eQ4ytL

Earlier in the day, Sharma said the lender had appointed a search firm to scout for her successor in the interests of good governance, but said that doesn't "preclude anything" about her continuation or otherwise with the bank.

($1 = 64.0925 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

