An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Axis Bank(AXBK.NS) shares rise 2.6 percent after the bank posts better-than-expected March quarter results. Results, which came on Wednesday, showed net profit was at 15.55 billion rupees versus estimates of 12.77 billion rupees.

Other banking shares also rise with the NSE banking index trading up 1.3 percent. SBI (SBI.NS) trades up 0.6 percent, Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) up 1.2 percent, Union Bank (UNBK.NS) up 1.7 percent.

Investors broadly bullish on rate-sensitive stocks such as banks ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on May 3 where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)