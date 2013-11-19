An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Morgan Stanley upgrades Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its target to 1,300 rupees from 1,000 rupees, citing reduced loan exposure to problem sectors such as infrastructure over the last 12-15 months.

While the brokerage house says Axis is still exposed to a weaker economy, the reduced exposure to problem sectors coupled with a better balance sheet implies the bank's ability to withstand stress is very high.

Morgan Stanley also adds valuation multiples for Axis Bank factor in a fair degree of weakness.

Axis shares up 0.14 percent at 2:40 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)