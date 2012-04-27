BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
April 27 Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Interest Earned 60.60 vs 43.67 Interest Expended 39.14 vs 26.66 Net Profit 12.77 vs 10.20 Net NPA (%) 0.25 vs 0.26 NOTE: Axis Bank Ltd, formerly UTI Bank Limited, is a financial institution in India. The business of the bank is divided into two segments: treasury and other banking operations. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)
