MUMBAI Jan 20 India's No. 3 private lender Axis Bank expects net interest margin in the March quarter to contract because of higher cost of funds, Somnath Sengupta, executive director and chief financial officer said in an earnings conference call.

Earlier in the day, the bank beat street estimates on Friday with a nearly 24 percent rise in third quarter net profit, helped by higher income from fees and interest, although provisions rose due to a rise in bad loans. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)