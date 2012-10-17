An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - Axis Bank's July-September underlying profits were more muted than it first appeared, Morgan Stanley says in a note on Wednesday.

The investment bank said Axis Bank's conference call on Tuesday showed the lender booked one-offs, including gains from a stake sale in its mutual fund business.

Incorporating a full breakdown on the results, Morgan Stanley estimates Axis' underlying profit growth slowed to 6 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, compared to 10 percent y-o-y growth in the April-June quarter.

Axis reported on Monday net profit in the quarter ended in September rose 22.2 percent to 11.24 billion rupees.

Shares in Axis Bank down 0.3 percent.