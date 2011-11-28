US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI Nov 28 Private setor lender Axis Bank is closely monitoring its exposure to infrastructure projects and has been selective in its approach to financing them, V Srinivasan, executive director, corporate banking, told Reuters in an e-mail. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)