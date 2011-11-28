* Bank selective in approach to finance infra projects
* Says seen slowdown in new project financing
MUMBAI Nov 28 India's No. 3 private
lender Axis Bank is "closely monitoring" its exposure
to infrastructure projects, a senior official said, joining
other Indian banks who have turned cautious amid a slowdown in
the sector.
India has been beset by policy gridlock over the past year
as a spree of corruption scandals has put the government on the
back foot, slowing reforms. Big-ticket projects have been
delayed awaiting environmental clearances or access to coal.
"The bank has been selective in its approach to finance
infrastructure projects," V. Srinivasan, executive director,
corporate banking, told Reuters in an e-mail.
"Our exposure to infrastructure is well within prudential
levels set up by the bank and exposures are being closely
monitored," he said.
Rising interest rates, high inflation and worsening global
conditions are also dragging down near-term business sentiment
in India.
Last week, the chief executive of India's second biggest
lender ICICI Bank told Reuters the bank was being
selective in lending to real estate and power projects.
.
Larsen & Toubro, India's biggest engineering
conglomerate, is targeting overseas revenue growth as part of a
strategy to beat a slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy.
"Over the last few months, there has been a slowdown in new
project financing requests on account of policy uncertainty and
volatility in offshore and local markets," Srinivasan said.
At 11:44 a.m, shares of Axis Bank, valued at $7.66 billion,
were trading 2.11 percent higher at 987.65 rupees in a firm
Mumbai market.
The bank's shares have dropped more than 28 percent this
year. The banking index has fallen 27 percent in
2011.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Writing by Aniruddha Basu; Editing
by Rajesh Pandathil)