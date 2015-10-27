China April exports, imports rise less than expected
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
MUMBAI Axis Bank Ltd(AXBK.NS), India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 19 percent increase in second-quarter profit, in line with estimates, while its bad loans remained stable.
Net profit rose to 19.16 billion rupees ($295 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 16.11 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 19.2 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans were little changed from the previous quarter at 1.38 percent.
($1 = 64.9475 rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has held preliminary discussions with Saudi Aramco on downstream investments in India including the mega refinery-petrochemical project in the country's west coast, IOC's chairman said on Monday.