People use a staircase next to a corporate branch office of Axis Bank in New Delhi July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) fall 8.8 percent after MSCI said it would exclude the bank from its standard and large cap indexes.

Axis shares also come under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday overseas investors will not be allowed to purchase additional shares given the foreign shareholding limit has been breached.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)